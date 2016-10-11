Kazakh armwrestler wins silver at World Championship in Bulgaria

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitry Shubaba claimed silver at the World Para-Armwrestling Championship 2016 among juniors and youth in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

In fact, Shubaba, a resident of Akmola region, collected two medals - silver (right) and bronze (left).



His teammate Danil Borisov didn't win any medals, but demonstrated impressive results ranking 8th (left) and 6th (right).



Both guys are trained by a well-known armwrestler Ilya Ilyin.



It should be noted that over 1,600 armwrestlers from 75 countries of the world came to Bulgaria to vie for medals at the championship.