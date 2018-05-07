Kazakh Army safeguards the country's independence, Nazarbayev

OTAR. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed the military parade in the territory of 40th military base Otar in Kordai district, Zhambyl region.

"Dear participants of the parade, dear veterans! Soldiers and officers! The Armed Forces are the main guarantor of security and inviolable pillar of our sovereignty and peace in our country. Kazakhstan's military men are worthy successors of combat heroism traditions and glory of our fathers and grandfathers who defeated fascism in the most ruthless war of all ages. We will always remember their whole-hearted heroism, unfadable acts of courage for the sake of life, prosperity of the motherland," the President stressed.



"Today the Army of Kazakhstan safeguards the country's independence. It successfully contributes to the collective security within CSTO. It properly fulfills important peace-keeping functions under the aegis of the United Nations. Since gaining its independence Kazakhstan has been pursuing consistent, steady, peaceful policy. However, the present-day political realia stipulate the need to be ready for whatever comes. The Government renders great support and pays great attention to strengthening the army potential. Our goal is to build an advanced, mobile and highly skilled army," the President underlined.



In a conclusion the President congratulated all the military and veterans of the WWII on the Defender's Day and Victory Day.