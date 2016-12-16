Kazakh Army was in dire crisis, President recalls

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the TV project "How the history was made" President Nursultan Nazarbayev and former Minister of Defense Mukhtar Altynbayev told about the years when the Kazakh Armed Forces were created, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, the first question that was raised during the early days of independence was who would lead the Kazakh Army and how it would be formed.



President Nazarbayev recalled that the Kazakh Army was in a dire crisis at that time: there was no money to dress the military men and provide them with housing.



"Say nothing of food, equipment and other things. But we made it. It can safely be said that nowadays our army is one of the best in terms of munitioning. We have a mobile, disciplined and effective army. I must admit that Mukhtar Altynbayev succeeded in creating the Kazakh Army. He is a great professional," the President commended the former Defense Minister.