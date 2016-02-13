Kazakh artist creates hyper-realistic silicon sculpture of Barack Obama

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani artist Aidos Yesmagambetov has created a sculpture of US President Barack Obama.

It should be noted that earlier Aidos Yesmagambetov, painter, sculptor and hyperrealist, created sculptures of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the well-known historical figure Ablai Khan.

Aidos is the first in Kazakhstan who began to sculpt human figures made of silicone. He uses silicone, synthetic hair, fiberglass and polyester.

Aidos Yermagambetov lives in Arkalyk town, Kostanay region. He works as a teacher of drawing.