Kazakh artist dedicates exhibition to Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek hosts "Melody of the Great Steppe", a personal exhibition of Kazakh artist Kuttybek Zhakypov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Hundreds of Bishkek residents including representatives of governmental agencies, the diplomatic corps of the country, creative and scientific intelligentsia, Kyrgyz colleagues of our artist, as well as the Kazakh diaspora in the Kyrgyz Republic, attended the exhibition opening ceremony.

Kuttybek Zhakypov's artworks are preserved in the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, the Turkmen Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Art and Sculpture Museum of Turkey, the Atyrau Regional Museum of Local History, and galleries of the CIS Member States and other countries.

The artist dedicated his exhibition in Bishkek to the Third World Nomad Games to be held on the coast of Lake Issyk-Kul in September and the 90th Birth Anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov, a famous Kyrgyz writer.

At the event, the guests highlighted Kuttybek Zhakypov's great contribution to strengthening the spiritual ties between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples.

The exhibition demonstrated over 50 tapestries made through weaving, felting, and leather embossing. Among them, there are such works as 'Nauryz', 'Tree of Life', 'Land of Ancestors', 'Astana', 'Conqueror', 'Herd', 'Hawk', to name a few.

The exhibition will last in Bishkek until September 1. After the exhibition, the artist will donate one of his paintings to the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.