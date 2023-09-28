Kazakh artist named best in Golden Time Talent intl competition

Kazakhstani artist Assemgul Suleimenova became a winner of the Golden Time Talent international competition in Painting nomination, Kazinform reports.

Her work “Ana men Bala” (Mother and Child) was named the best among other 190 works submitted from 30 countries.

"I learned about my victory yesterday. At first I didn't even believe in it. When I found out about it, I decided to share this news. I have been drawing since childhood. I am a graduate of the Shabyt Children's Art School and Art University," Assemgul says.

Assemgul uses various techniques and styles in commercial projects. However, her works also ontain traditional Kazakh elements.

"Ana men Bala" was a central exhibit at the exposition organized by Assemgul this summer. The work sparked furore among the visitors.

Photo: Assemgul Suleimenova

“The decision to join the competition was spontaneous. In summer I held an exhibition of my works. I saw that people liked Ana men Bala, they could not take their eyes off it. When I learned about the competition, I immediately decided to apply for it,” she said.