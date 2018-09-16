Kazakh artists famous abroad showcase their works in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 1st international exhibition Astana Art Show has kicked off in the Kazakh capital this weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition consisting of three parts is the major event of the International Arts Biennale of Modern Kazakhstan.







Themed Metamorphosis, the first event brought together young artists from Kazakhstan who had achieved success abroad. As part of the exhibition over 20 participants will showcase their works at TSE Art Destination gallery.



Works by Japanese photographer Ikuru Kuwajima, Kazakhstani Aza Shadenova and Adil Aubekerov will be on display as part of the Metamorphosis exposition.



16 young artists from Central Asia and Kazakhstan will exhibit their works as part of the Reboot. Optimization of Space exposition.



The EU is set to arrange The Ghost Expedition exhibition bringing together artists from Europe and Kazakhstan who explored sacred sites in Mangistau region.







"We've participated in many art exhibitions abroad. The exhibition in Astana is on par with them. There are a lot of people here. It is obvious that the exhibition has sparked intense interest among youth," Meruert Orynbassarova, one of the participants of the exhibition, shared her thoughts with Kazinform correspondent on the opening evening.



The exhibition was arranged by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Rukhani Janghyru Program Management Office and the Artios Art Advisory.