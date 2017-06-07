Kazakh artists showcase their paintings in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of 16 Kazakhstani artists called Suns and Neons over Kazakhstan is on display at the Contemporary Art Center in Baku, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition showcases works of both promising and accomplished artists from Kazakhstan, namely Meldibekov, Bubikanova, Madanov, Terekbai, Menlibayeva and many others.







Their paintings are dedicated to urbanscapes, history, private life and emancipation in the framework of the isolated reality of city life. The paintings date back to late 1990s and early 2000s.



The exhibition is due to run from June 7 until October 29, 2017.