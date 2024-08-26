Kazakh artists' works showcased in London

An art catalogue titled “Treasury of the Great Steppe,” published by the Eurasian Creative Guild and featuring works by Kazakhstani artists, was presented at the Polish Cultural Centre in London, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The event marked the culmination of a promotional tour that began at the Igor Savitsky Museum in Nukus and included cities such as Astana, Almaty, Tashkent, Bishkek, Minsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Batumi.

The event showcased the works of 24 artists from eight countries, including three from Kazakhstan: Kseniya Dubovaya, Shaizada Baikenova and Sergey Babyakov. Ksenia Dubova's painting was featured on the cover of the catalogue, highlighting the high level of skill among Kazakhstani artists.

Photo credit: Eurasian Creative Guild

The presentation was conducted in an immersive format, allowing attendees to view not only the works featured in the catalogue but also some of the best pieces from the Igor Savitsky Museum.

Marta Brassart, the chairman of the Eurasian Creative Guild, opened the event by emphasising the importance of cultural exchange, while honorary chairman and poet John Farndon noted that art serves as a bridge between cultures. Marat Akhmedjanov, the chairman of the guild, served as the moderator.

Photo credit: Eurasian Creative Guild

The achievements of Kseniya Dubovaya, Shaizada Baikenova and Sergey Babyakov demonstrate the significant creative potential present in Kazakhstan, capable of making a mark on the global art scene.

Aleksandra Rey, the art director of Hertfordshire Press, emphasised that the works of Kazakhstani artists reflect the spirit of the times and the cultural heritage of the region, creating a unique connection between East and West.

The presentation sparked considerable interest and received high praise, representing an important step in promoting Kazakhstan's cultural heritage in the United Kingdom.