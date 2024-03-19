Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov to head Kazakh-Russian joint venture ‘Bayterek’

Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov has been named the new head of the JSC Kazakh-Russian Joint Venture ‘Bayterek,’ Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The news of appointment was announced by Kazakh digital development, innovation and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin during the solemn meeting on the occasion of 20 years since the establishment of the Republican center of space communication at the National Space Center on March 18.

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov as the new chairman of the board of the JSC Kazakh-Russian Joint Venture ‘Bayterek’ by the council of directors.

On your behalf, I’d like to thank the whole team of the Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, where you worked for almost nine years, for innovations, including not only maintaining remote sensing of the Earth but also some digital platforms, which are the result of integration of digitalization and space technologies. I mean the realized projects on space monitoring ZherInspector, Minerals.kz and others, providing real support to the economy of the country, said the minister.

Photo: Bayterek joint venture

Mussin went on to note that he has high hopes for realization of joint projects with Bayterek.

Taking into account your experience, we hope that in two years we could complete this work and celebrate the first launch from the Kazakh launch complex Bayterek, he said.

To note, Aidyn Aimbetov took over as the vice president for creation and exploitation of space systems at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary on January 5, 2016, three months after his space flight to the ISS.

Since September 13, 2021, he was the chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.