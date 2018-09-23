EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:28, 23 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete bags gold at World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Zarina Kanafina, a female athlete from Akmola region, became the world hand-to-hand combat champion in the 65 kg weight class, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Akmola Regional Physical Education and Sport Department.

    According to the department, the World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship is held in Tula, Russia. About 300 athletes from 37 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Iran, Czech Republic, and Germany are participating there.

    Kazakhstan's Regina Maximova (60 kg), Gulnur Myrzatayeva (50 kg) and Madi Aliakparov (36 kg) became bronze medalists of the championship. Besides, Regina Maximova was awarded a special cup for the will-to-win spirit.

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!