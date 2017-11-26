Kazakh athlete becomes absolute jiu-jitsu champion in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Aidar Makhmetov became the absolute champion at the Paris International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held on November 25th and 26th, 2017, Kazinform reports.

"I've just become the absolute champion of the prestigious Paris International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Purple belts, Master 2: among athletes aged 36-40)!" the athlete wrote on Facebook.

Fighting against athletes of his weight class, Aidar Makhmetov won bronze.

Then, he competed in absolute weight competition, where only champions and medalists of all weight classes are allowed to take part in. As a result, Makhmetov defeated all opponents.

He also said that another Kazakh athlete Darkhan Kakenov won the gold medal in Master 1 Division (for those aged 30-35) among blue-belt competitors.

In addition, Aidar Makhmetov congratulated Arman Ruzakhunov on Kazakhstan's first black-belt silver (Master 2 Division).



