Kazakh athlete becomes two-time world para taekwondo champion

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Omirali Nyshan has won the World Para Taekwondo Championships in London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Zhambyl Regional Sports Department, nearly 270 athletes with disabilities from 57 countries of the world took part in the 7th World Para Taekwondo Championships held in the capital city of the UK. Four athletes from Taraz, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Uralsk represented Kazakhstan.



Omirali Nyshan competed in +75 kg weight category. In K42 class, he beat Nariman Ahmad from Iran by a score of 17-15. And in the finals, he defeated Yasar Sami Gokbaba from Turkey, scoring 23-11.

Thus, Omirali Nyshan, who was trained by Honored Coaches of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almaz Abdikairov and Nurzhan Yessilbayaev, became a two-time world para taekwondo champion.