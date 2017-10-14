Kazakh athlete becomes world sambo champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ramazan Mamayev, from Mangistau region, Kazakhstan, has won the World Youth Sambo Championships, which is underway in Serbia, Kazinform reports with reference to lada.kz.

Ramazan became the 62 kg champion.

According to Manarbek Bissekenov, the coach and director of Zhas Batyr sports school, in the first fight, Ramazan defeated a wrestler from the Netherlands.

"He also crashed a Bulgarian athlete. To reach the finals Ramazan, did everything in his power and wrestled down a Tajik athlete. In the finals, he left no chance for a rival from Mongolia and was awarded the World Champion title," Manarbek Bissekenov said.

Another athlete from Mangistau region, Zhalgas Kaspayev, will defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the tournament on October 15.