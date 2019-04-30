Kazakh athlete claims bronze at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 21-year-old Kazakh athlete Samat Aitpanbet won a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He competed with professionals in the purple belt division in the U-56 kg weight class. In the bronze-medal fight, Samat defeated an athlete of the UAE.



It is worth mentioning that Samat represents the Sagadat batyr - QTT team and also coaches young jiu-jitsu artists. He has gained many victories in various international competitions. This championship has been the second one in his career.

By the way, Samat's fighters won several medals at the world championship.