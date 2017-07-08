Kazakh athlete claims gold at Asian Athletics Championship in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athlete Viktoriya Zyabkina hauled the first gold medal for Kazakhstan on the Day 2 of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation.

Zyabkina won the Women's 100m Run event by covering the distance in 11,39. Another Kazakhstani Olga Safronova settled for silver covering the distance in 11,45. Bronze went to Indian Dutee Chand.



Shot putter Ivan Ivanov brought Kazakhstan bronze. He was third in the Men's Shot Put event. Ali Samari from Iran collected gold, whereas Indian Tajinder Pal Singh Toor took home silver.



Indian team tops the overall standings of the championship with 6 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals. Coming in second are Chinese athletes with 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. Team Iran is third with 3 gold and 1 bronze medals. Kazakhstan is ranked fourth with one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.



The 22nd Asian Athletics Championship will be held from July 6-9, 2017.