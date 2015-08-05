EN
    16:17, 05 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete clinches bronze at Art Gymnastics Asian Championships in Japan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 6th Senior Art Gymnastics Asian Championships was held from July 31 through August 2, 2015 in Hiroshima, Japan.

    Athletes from seven Asian countries competed for medals at the event. Kazakhstani Azizbek Kudratullayev hauled bronze in Men's MAG Rings Final by scoring 15.200 points. He was edged out by Chih-Yu Chen from Taipei who scored 15.450 points and won silver. Gold went to Japanese Koji Yamamuro (15.525 points).

