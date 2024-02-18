Kazakh athlete David Yefremov claims gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Kazakhstan’s track and field team grabbed three medals on the first day of the Asian Indoor Championships in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the National Olympic Committee informed, David Yefremov finished first in men’s 60-meter hurdles with the result of 7.60.

Ivan Ivanov secured silver medal in men’s shot-put (19.08).

Ayana Bolatbekkyzy came third in women’s 1500-meter (4:37.20) and took a bronze.