Kazakh athlete grabs gold at 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Yedige Yemberdi grabbed a gold medal at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico, Kazinform reports citing Vesti.kz.

The 17-year-old athlete lifted 306kg (134+172) in men’s 73kg weight division.

Yemberdi failed to snatch 130kg, but then he lifted 134kg and won gold.

In clean and jerk, the Kazakh athlete set a new world record by lifting 172kg.



