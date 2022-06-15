EN
    07:35, 15 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete grabs gold at 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Yedige Yemberdi grabbed a gold medal at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico, Kazinform reports citing Vesti.kz.

    The 17-year-old athlete lifted 306kg (134+172) in men’s 73kg weight division.

    Yemberdi failed to snatch 130kg, but then he lifted 134kg and won gold.

    In clean and jerk, the Kazakh athlete set a new world record by lifting 172kg.



