Kazakh athlete grabs silver in 800m at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Margarita Mukasheva has stricken silver in the Women's 800m track running event at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

She crossed the finish line in 2:02.40. In the finals of the 2018 Asian Games, she lost only to Chunyu Wang of China (2:01.80). Bahrain's Manal Elbahraoui, who came in 2:02.69, clinched the bronze medal.

For Mukasheva, the current Asian Games are the first major international event after her maternal leave. She has already been the Asian Games champion in 2010 and 2014.

PHOTO courtesy of Sali Sabirov. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan