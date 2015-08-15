EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 15 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete in critical condition after road accident in Bali

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Ruslan Issayev is in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Bali (Indonesia).

    The 32-year-old alpine skier was riding a bike when he was hit by the motorcycle. Ruslan sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by a passerby. His friends transported him to another hospital where the athlete had a surgery. His sister, Zina, says her brother is still in critical condition. Meanwhile, Ruslan's family and friends are frantically searching for money to pay the hospital bills that already exceed $30,000. Source: KTK TV Channel

    Tags:
    Road accidents Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!