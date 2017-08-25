EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:28, 25 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete Olga Rypakova wins Diamond League stage in Zurich

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova successfully competed in the women's triple jump at the IAAF Diamond League held in Zurich, Switzerland, according to Sports.kz.

    She took the first trophy of the night by jumping 4 meters 55 centimeters. The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas and Colombian Caterine Ibargüen showed the second and third results respectively.

    Diamond League. Zurich, Switzerland.

    Women's triple jump

    1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 14.55 m

    2. Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 14.52 m

    3. Caterine Ibargüen (Colombia) - 14.48 m.

     

    Sport Top Story
