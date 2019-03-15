Kazakh athlete reaches FIG World Cup final in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi has come through to the final of the International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) Artistic Gymnastics World Cup underway in Baku, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.



Karimi was the best in the men's floor exercises to get successfully qualified for the final. He had the highest qualifying score. Another Kazakhstani athlete Dmitry Patanin finished 16th in the floor exercises and 25th in ring exercises.