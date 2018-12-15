Kazakh athlete secures bronze at FIS Freestyle Skiing Moguls World Cup

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The athletes of Kazakhstan have successfully competed at Final 2 of the FIS Freestyle Skiing Moguls World Cup in Thaiwoo, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the men's singles moguls event, Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd won the first medal in the season. Scoring 86.92 points, he secured bronze.

2017 World Champion Ikuma Horishima (Japan, 87.68 points) claimed silver, while Olympic gold medalist from Canada Mikael Kingsbury (90.31 points) struck gold.

Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was 16th. Another Kazakh skier Alexandr Gebert flew off the track while qualifying.

In the women's Final 2, Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva, a 2018 Winter Olympics bronze medalist, also reached Final 2. Unfortunately, she lacked 0.03 points to strike bronze.

Scoring 81.23 points, Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France came in 3rd. As for Galysheva, she was fourth this time (81.20 points).



The gold was gained by Jaelien Kauf of the U.S. (83.08). Anthony Jakara of Australia earned the silver medal (82.42 points).

Another Kazakh athlete, Ayaulym Amrenova, finished 28th.