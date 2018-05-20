EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 20 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athlete third at table tennis tournament in Bangkok

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko came in a good third at the 2018 ITTF Challenge Thailand Open in Bangkok, SPORTINFORM cites the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh player defeated David Serdaroglu of Austria, Chinese Taipei's Fang Sih-Han, Fedor Kuzmin of Russia, and Su Zhi of Hong Kong. Scoring 2-4 in the semifinals, Gerassimenko lost to China's Xu Ruifeng and, as a result, came third.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!