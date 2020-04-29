Kazakh athlete wins at first-ever virtual karate tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athlete Liya Koshkarbayeva won the Virtual Kata Championships organized within the framework of the PUNOL CHALLENGE Online Tournament, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The online championships brought together some 100 athletes of 18 national teams aged under 17. Judges were able to watch the athletes perform their routines online.

Liya Koshkarbayeva reached the final of the championships and defeated a Canadian athlete to win the first-ever virtual karate tournament.

Two years ago, the Kazakhstani lost in the final of the Asian Youth Karate Championships in Japan.