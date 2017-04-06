Kazakh athlete wins gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Anatoliy Savelyev has won a golden medal at the Youth World Weightlifting Championship in Bangkok, Sports.kz reports.

16-year-old Kazakh athlete competed in the weight category below 62 kg. The total weight lifted by Savelyev in the double-event is 281 kg (127+154). The silver holder is China's Yunban Wei with the result of 276 kg (126+150). And Muhammad Halim Setiawan from Indonesia took the bronze medal by lifting 267 kg (121+146).