Kazakh athlete wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Darkhan Nortayev has collected gold at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships 2016 in Wroclaw, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Association.

It is worth mentioning that for the first time in JJIF history two Kazakh athletes reached the final of the World Championships and fought against each other.



Since Nortayev won gold, his opponent Kuandyk Konyssov settled for silver.



"This is huge for me! First of all, my coach Ruslan Abdreyev deserved credit for my victory. I would also like to thank the Kazakhstan Jiu Jitsu Association for hiring a trainer from Brazil who really helped us get ready for the World Championships. I also want to thank everyone who believed in me!" Darkhan Nortayev said.















