Kazakh athlete wins two prizes in Europe Cup

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ayaulym Amrenova from Kazakhstan has taken two prize winning places in women's freestyle skiing in the European Cup in Albiez - the 3rd place in mogul and 2nd place in pair mogul.

The start in Albiez is opening the European Cup Season 2017, therefore it is important for each athlete to pass all tests well. 70 athletes from 16 countries have contested.

East-Kazakhstan national team of freestyle skiing demonstrated its skill on a tricky 210 km long route. Two springboard sections were the obstacle on this distance where the acrobatic elements are required.

Ayaulym Amrenova outran the rivals from Germany, Spain, Korea, Japan and Finland and on the first day of the individual start won the 3rd place in mogul. On the second day she was 2nd in pair mogul.

The next Europe Cups will be take place in Austria and Switzerland.