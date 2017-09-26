Kazakh athlete wins World Biathle/Triathle Championship

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ayan Beissenbayev from Akmola region won the 2017 World Biathle/Triathle Championships in Viveiro, Spain, Kazinform reports with reference to the department of physical culture and sports of Akmola region.

The tournament was held in the format of individual competitions and mixed relay races in different age groups: from 9 to 79.



Kazakhstani athletes also claimed silver (Temerlan Temirov) and bronze (Arman Kydyrtaev) of the individual competitions.

In mixed relay, Kazakhtanis Denis Tunitsky and Ashraf Kamalova finished second, and Ayan Beissenbayev and Nadezhda Bekmagambetova - third.



Team Kazakhstan also took the first place in overall standings at the Championships.



Biathle and triathle are sub-sports of modern pentathlon. Biathle was invented to create opportunities for training the run and swim parts of pentathlon. Triathle also includes shooting. Not long ago, both were recognized as official sports.