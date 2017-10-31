Kazakh athlete wins World Grappling Championship in Baku

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan team took part at the World Grappling Championship in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan's Dina Kakenova, who represented the jiu-jitsu sports section of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, took the first place and the title of the world grappling champion in the 49 kg weight category among athletes aged 16-17 at the World Grappling Championship that gathered the best athletes from 40 countries, the press service of the university said.

In the tournament, there were both gi grappling (wearing kimono) and no gi grappling (without wearing kimono) competitions.

According to Kanat Alin, the president of the Kazakhstan Grappling Federation and head trainer of Atos Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Academy, the Kazakh team succeeded to achieve the best results in the history of the national grappling. Our cadets and juniors did their best as the national team was the third in the team classification.

Grappling is a close fighting technique used to gain a physical advantage such as improving relative position, or causing injury to the opponent. This type of wrestling does not include striking or the use of weapons.