Kazakh athlete wins World Kettlebell Championship

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Vladimir Batyashov from Pavlodar region won the World Kettlebell Championship in Greece, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Batyashov came in first in up to 90 kg weight category.

It should be noted that in 2009 Vladimir became the first world champion in kettlebell lifting from Pavlodar region. In 2014, Vladimir Batyashov won silver of the World Championship and was recognized as one of the best athletes in non-Olympic sports.