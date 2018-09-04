EN
    18:24, 04 September 2018

    Kazakh athletes bag medals at European Underwater Orienteering Championships

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - The athletes of the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan won one silver and two bronze medals at the Open European Championships in Underwater Orienteering held in Hungary, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    Lyudmila Shumilova of Kazakhstan struck silver, competing in the Parallel Race event. In the Monk Competition, Lyudmila Shumilova and Shokhnoza Kurbanova won bronze medals.

