Kazakh athletes book their spots for Tokyo Olympic Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani athletes earned 53 quota places for the Tokyo Olympic Games,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova said.

The national team will compete in 30 events across the Olympic disciplines. As of today the Kazakh athletes have already earned 53 quotas to vie for top honors in 22 events.

Until July 1 this year the country’s sportsmen are expected to attend some 15 qualifiers and championships to earn more qualification quotas.

The Minister also focused on the Paralympic movement support issues. Now the teams are preparing to take part in the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo between August 24 and September 5. Athletes have already booked 9 spots in 3 events. The national Paralympic team plans to participate in 8 qualifiers yet.

The Olympic Games were initially scheduled for 24 July to 9 August 2020 but due to the pandemic they were postponed.