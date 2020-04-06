Kazakh athletes deliver hot meals to elderly people in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes lend helping hand to elderly people in Nur-Sultan during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Kazinform reports.

This weekend the Nur Otan Party joined hands with the Republican Nomad MMA Federation with the support of the Kazakh MMA Federation, Kazakhstan Martial Arts Association and the Pencak Silat Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to deliver hot meals to elderly people residing alone in the Kazakh capital. Hot meals were delivered to 200 senior citizens.

#Bizbirgemiz charity campaign of Kazakhstani athletes first kicked off in Almaty city and other regions of the country. The campaign was launched by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to help the society.

President of the Nomad MMA Federation Gadji Gadjiev noted that during this difficult time athletes cannot watch from the sidelines. «Lonely senior citizens face unprecedented difficulties during the period of quarantine in the city. Many of them are even unable to cook. And we must take care of them. We would be glad if regional businessmen will join the campaign and do their best to feed and care for elderly people in the regions,» he said.

The analogous campaign for free deliveries of hot meals to lonely elderly people was organized by the Nomad MMA Federation and Nur Otan in Almaty on March 27. Hot meals are still being delivered to over 1,000 senior citizens in Almaty up to this day. The cities of Karaganda, Atyrau, Kokshetau, and Kulsaru (Atyrau region) joined the charity campaign.