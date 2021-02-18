Kazakh athletes earn 43 licenses for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes will compete in 30 sports at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Together with the National Olympic Committee the work is underway to prepare the athletes of the national teams for the forthcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,» Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova said during the meeting of the ministry.

At the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the national team of Kazakhstan will compete in 30 sports, she added.

According to her, the athletes of the national team of Kazakhstan have already earned 43 licenses in 18 sports.

Minister Raimkulova also said utmost attention is paid to the betterment of the domestic anti-doping policy.

It bears to remind that the 32nd Summer Olympic Games were supposed to take place in 2020 in Japan. However, on March 24, 2020 the International Olympic Committee announced that the Tokyo Olympics would be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.