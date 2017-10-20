12:35, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakh athletes grab 14 gold medals at Asian Canoeing Championships
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has taken the first team classification place at the Asian Canoeing Championships held in Shanghai, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Our athletes won 14 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals. China and Uzbekistan were the second and the third, respectively.
"The canoeists of Shymkent city made the greatest contribution. Timur Khaidarov and Yemelyanov brothers: Mikhail, Timofey, and Sergey, won 6 gold medals in various competitions" Denis Zharmenov, the President of the South Kazakhstan Rowing Federation said.
Athletes from 27 countries of the Asian continent competed in the continental tournament.