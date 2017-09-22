EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:21, 22 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athletes grab 7 medals on sixth day of Asian Games

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are underway in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, according to Sports.kz.

    On the sixth day, Kazakh athletes won seven medals: both Kazakh Kures wrestlers Aybek Nugymarov and Kassymkhan Tulenbay won gold; Muay Thai fighters Yelaman Sayassatov, Abil Galiyev, Vadim Loperev, and Emil Umayev gained the silver medals, and Adilzhan Ystybayev (Kazakh Kures) took bronze.

    After five days, having won 37 medals (9-12-16), the Kazakh national team is now fifth in the overall medal count.

    The top three places are as follows:

    1. Turkmenistan - 148 (59-43-46)
    2. Iran - 52 (16-9-27)
    3. Thailand - 39 (13-12-14).

     

    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!