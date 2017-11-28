EN
    Kazakh athletes grab bronze at 2017 Dhaka Asian Archery Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's archers Diana Makarchuk and Akbarali Karabayev won bronze at the Asian Archery Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Committee of Sports and Physical Education.

    Competing for the bronze, the Kazakh Compound mix team defeated the team from the Chinese Taipei scoring 155-151.

    Recall, the 20th Asian Archery Championships started on November 24 in Dhaka. The Kazakhstan team is still represented by Aibek Saidiyev, Denis Gankin, Sanzhar Musayev, and Sultan Dyuzelbayev.

    Tomorrow, on November 29, individual matches will begin. The competitions will last until December 1.

     

