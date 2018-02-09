Kazakh athletes laud food options at PyeongChang Olympic village

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes spilled details on what they eat in the run-up to the 23dr Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang and whether they like the meals offered in the Olympic village, Kazinform reports.

Freestyle skier Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva praised food options at the Olympic village, saying that athletes can eat European, Halal and Asian cuisine.



"I prefer the European cuisine - pasta, lasagna, steak, but I also like sushi and seafood.



A member of Kazakhstan's coaching staff in PyeongChang Yelena Kruglykhina said that some athletes stick to a diet and eat mostly fish.