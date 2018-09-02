EN
    20:04, 02 September 2018

    Kazakh athletes pocket first medals at 3rd World Nomad Games

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The first competitions have begun today at the 3rd World Nomad Games began in Cholpon-Ata. Kazakhstan's athletes have won medals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In particular, Muratkhan Berikbol (68 kg) and Maksat Zhandildayev (81 kg) became bronze medal winners in Gushtini Milli Kamarbandi (Tajik national belt wrestling).

    134 athletes defend the honor of Kazakhstan in 25 traditional sports.

     

