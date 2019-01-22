EN
    19:49, 22 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athletes pocket medals at wrestling tournament in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Female athletes of the Central Army Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan won two gold and one bronze medals at the Open International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament arranged by the Mindiashvili Wrestling Academy in Krasnoyarsk, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    Over 400 wrestlers of Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan competed there.

    Kazakhstan's Marina Sedneva and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva won gold medals in the 55 kg and 76 kg weight classes, respectively. Another Kazakh athlete, Albina Kairgeldinova, claimed bronze in the 68 kg weight class.

