EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 09 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athletes scoop 3 medals at European Judo Cup

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva captured gold at the European Judo Cup 2019 in Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the U48kg final Tynbayeva stunned another representative of Kazakhstan Akmaral Nauatbek who settled for silver.

    Kazakhstan's Moldir Narynova also hauled bronze in 70kg weight category.

    The tournament brought together 36 teams. Team Kazakhstan is ranked 4th in overall standings.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!