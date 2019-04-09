Kazakh athletes scoop 3 medals at European Judo Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva captured gold at the European Judo Cup 2019 in Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the U48kg final Tynbayeva stunned another representative of Kazakhstan Akmaral Nauatbek who settled for silver.



Kazakhstan's Moldir Narynova also hauled bronze in 70kg weight category.



The tournament brought together 36 teams. Team Kazakhstan is ranked 4th in overall standings.