Kazakh athletes to get USD 250,000 for Rio-2016 gold medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amount of the bonuses for Rio-2016 Olympics prize winners remained unchanged this year, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

“The amount of the bonuses for Olympic Games prize winners was approved by the Governmental Resolution and remained unchanged: USD 250,000 for a gold medal, USD 150,000 for a silver and USD 75,000 for a bronze,” an official statement of the Ministry reads.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstani athletes have already earned 48 licenses in 12 sport events. In whole, Kazakhstan targets at least 100 licenses in more than 25 sports.

Meanwhile, the Ministry did not dare to make any forecast of the number of Olympic medals this year. “This is sport, and there can be plenty of unexpected situations. All the participants have been training for four years and competition will be quite tough. As you know, there are many promising sportsmen in Kazakhstan. It wouldn’t be tactful to say something about certain athletes. The oncoming Olympic Games will show the capabilities of each athlete,” a representative of the Ministry said.