Kazakh athletes to ‘keep up the good work' in PyeongChang

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athletes have been urged to repeat Kazakhstan's 2014 Sochi results in PyeongChang, Kazinform reports.

Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, said Tuesday that our athletes should ‘keep up the good work' and repeat their success of 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in South Korea.







"At the moment, we have 49 licenses in 9 sports. We hope to obtain one more license in skiing in the coming days. Our national team is busy training for the PyeongChang Olympics. The Kazakh national team has one goal to repeat the success they demonstrated at the Sochi Olympics. We have great results and set high hopes on free style moguls, skiing and speed skating," Kanagatov said at the send-off ceremony in Almaty city.



In attendance at the ceremony were officials of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the National Olympic Committee, the national skiing, biathlon, freestyle acrobatics and moguls teams.



It is to be recalled that the XXIII Winter Olympic Games will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 9-25.