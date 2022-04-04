EN
    09:23, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh athletes to take part in Spanish Open G2 taekwondo tournament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Spanish Open G2 taekwondo tournament has kicked off in the Spanish city of Alicante, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Six taekwondo practitioners will represent Kazakhstan at the event. All athletes are Almaty-based.

    Kazakhstan’s squad at the tournament consists of Elzhan Elshibai (58kg), Gazez Nurbek (58kg), Adilet Bazarbayev (63kg), Erasyl Kaiyrbek (68kg), Damir Shulenov (68kg), and Rakhym Adilkhanov (80kg).


