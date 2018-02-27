Kazakh athletes win 11 medals at Moscow Wushu Stars 2018

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes competed at the Moscow Wushu Stars 2018 International Tournament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 1,000 young and adult athletes from 22 countries participated in the tournament in Moscow.



According to the Sports and Physical Culture Department of Zhambyl region, 15 athletes from the region competed there. As a result of the competitions, 11 of them won medals (two gold, six silver, three bronze medals).

Shukhrat Karimov (the 56 kg weight division) and Rinat Yunusov (60 kg) topped the podium. Islam Karimov (52 kg), Farukh Zhanilov (65 kg), Nuridin Marassulov (60 kg), Aziz Mayufi (75 kg), Amir Ismailov (70 kg), and Aziz Koshkarov (80 kg) bagged silver. As to the bronze medals, they were taken by Farkhad Dauletov (56 kg), Bakhodur Suleimanov (65 kg), and Omar Alibayev (52 kg).