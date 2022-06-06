Kazakh athletes win four medals at ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh athletes hauled four medals at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun qualification event held in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh team won one silver and three bronze medals in rifle/pistol and shotgun, correspondingly.

Islam Usseinov took bronze in men’s 10m air rifle.

Yelizaveta Korol, Yelizaveta Bezrukova and Arina Altukhova won silver in 50m rifle 3 positions.

Mariya Dmitriyenko and Viktor Khassyanov became bronze medalists in a trap/mix event.

In women’s skeet finals the Kazakh team was ranked third settling for bronze.

The national team's roster also includes Zoya Kravchenko, Rinata Nassyrova and Assem Orynbay.

20 Kazakhstani athletes are representing the country in rifle/pistol events and 20 more are competing in shotgun ones.

The qualification stage of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun is underway in the capital of Azerbaijan from May 28 through June 7. The qualification event brought together more than 800 athletes from 65 countries.