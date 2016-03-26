Kazakh-Aussie duo advances at Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan and her women's doubles partner Aussie Anastasia Rodionova sneaked into the second round of the Miami Open 2016 on Friday.

The Kazakh-Aussie duo stunned Slovenians Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik 6-3, 6-7, 10-2.

Voskoboeva and Rodionova hit 2 aces and also made 5 double faults, whereas the Slovenian tandem served only 1 ace and made 2 double faults.

In the second round Voskoboeva and Rodionova will face American Vania King and Russian Alla Kudryavtseva who defeated German Julia Goerges and Czech Karolina Pliskova in the opening round.

Source: WTA