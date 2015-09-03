Kazakh-Aussie duo march into U.S. Open second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Casey Dellacqua have strolled into the second round of the U.S. Open women's doubles in NYC, Sports.kz reports.

In the first-round match the fourth-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem defeated Daria Gavrilova from Australia and Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Shvedova and Dellacqua will play against Olga Govortsova from Belarus and Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine in the next round.